Good morning, Red River Valley!
Hopefully had you a holly, jolly Christmas. The weather couldn't be beat! Today will be similar, albeit with more clouds in the sky. There's a chance for patchy fog in the morning, which was expected to develop around midnight, although the chances are greater the further south you go. A dense fog advisory is in place throughout the region until 10 a.m.
Increased cloud cover today will regulate the afternoon high, which should be near 67, according to the National Weather Service. Although that's comparable to Christmas day, it will feel quite a bit more humid.
During the next few days, we'll see increasing chances of rain. That'll start with a low chance Friday, 20%, and will climb to 90% on Saturday as an upper level low from the West Coast invades the region. Daytime temps will remain warmish, anywhere from the mid to high 50s, but overnights will fall back near freezing.
It's the day of Christmas, but the spirit of the season doesn't have to be gone. Enjoy yourself, and have a great Thursday!
