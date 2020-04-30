At 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, Paris police arrested Mariah Shelby Jones, 27, in the 2500 block of West Austin Street on a felony Lamar County warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said she was found to be in possession of suspected prescription medication for which she did not have a prescription. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. No bond had been set as of this morning.
Paris man charged with drug, handgun possession
Paris police responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1700 block of East Tudor Street at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene, they were advised the driver was walking west on Tudor Street. Officers stopped and detained Clinterius Malik Franklin, 22, of Paris.
During the investigation, Franklin was found to be in possession of numerous pills and a small amount of suspected marijuana. He also was in possession of a handgun that was reported as stolen.
Franklin was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was also found to have several outstanding traffic warrants.
Franklin was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday.
