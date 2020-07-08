The Paris/Lamar County Health District reports seven new Covid-19 cases today including four females, ages 36, 37, 45 and 59, along with three males, ages 19, 31 and 86.
The 10 positives reported Tuesday include eight females, 45, 47, 50, 53, 57, 57, 63 and 74, and two males, 22 and 33.
Thirteen deaths have occurred in Lamar County because of the coronavirus while 228 confirmed cases have recovered with 113 active cases be monitored, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of confirmed cases by age and gender follow.
- 0-9- 2 male 1 female
- 10-19 - 6 male 10 female
- 20-29 - 29 male 47 females
- 30-39 - 29 males 35 females
- 40-49 - 12 male 32 females
- 50-59 - 28 males 32 females
- 60-69 - 23 males 25 females
- 70-79 - 10 males 20 females
- 80+ - 7 males 6 females
