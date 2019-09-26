SEP. 24 to SEP. 25
Paris Police Department
LeShun Cantrell Patterson, 32: Capias pro fine/driving while license invalid (two counts), motion to adjudicate guilt/aggravated robbery.
Kameron Blake Freelen, 27: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, reckless driving.
Brittany Nicole Thompson, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Tradavious Arnold Leeks, 17: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Alex Wayne Goforth, 41: theft of prperty, les $2,500 with twor or more previous convictions.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jamie Lee Womack, 22: Evading arrest/Detention with a vehicle.
Wesley Andrew Watkins, 24: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Kyle Andrew Butler, 32: District court commit/order revoking bond (two counts).
Thomas DeWayne Kyle, 22: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Breanna Michelle Tucker, 19: County court commit/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Wesley David Sullivan, 29: District Court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Constable Precinct 5
LaCosta June Arringron, 43: Cruelty to non-livestock animals/failure to provide (three counts).
Department of Public Safety
Edward Earl Simmons, 61: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
