Paris ISD students brought home awards in the annual Lamar County Soil and Water Conservation District Poster and Essay Contest for the fifth year in a row.
LSWCD’s Karla Joyce presented checks to the contest winners. “Where would we BEE without Pollinators?” was this year’s theme.
In the essay contest, Paris High School students Luke Gibbons and Coleman Lewis won first and second place, respectively (ages 14-18 division) and received $150 and $80.
All winning essays and posters have been submitted for judging at the area competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.