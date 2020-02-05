FEB. 4 to FEB. 5
Paris Police Department
Isaiah Oneal, 17: Criminal trespass.
Helen Gibson Dunham, 30: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Jaquavious Jashon Woods, 17: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Ronnie Stefon Miller Jr., 31: Bond surrender/possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2, 4 to 400 grams, repeat offender.
Everett David Waters, 61: District court commit/deadly conduct. discharge of a fiream, district court comit/assault with a deadly weapon.
Constable Precinct 5
Roddy Jarrod Morgan, 21: Driving while license invalid, display expires license plates, proof of financial responsibility.
Zachery James Dyer, 19: Capias Pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
