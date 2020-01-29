Unopposed in the upcoming primary election, Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young pledges to continue his campaign against sexual predators and to treat defendants fairly as he leads a team of five attorneys and six supportive staff.
To date, the Republican faces no opposition in the November General Election.
First elected in the 2004 spring primary, Lamar County commissioners appointed Young to the position later that year when then county attorney Mark Burtner resigned from office. He is seeking his fifth four-year term.
“When I campaigned in 2004, one of my main platforms was to protect our children from sexual predators,” Young said. “I believe that we have shown that this office will work diligently to protect the children of Lamar County and that we are not going to shy away from trying difficult cases in order to protect them.”
Young said his office will continue to be fair to all involved.
“This office tries to treat all defendants fairly based on the crime they committed and their criminal history,” Young said.
“While each crime and circumstance is different for the individual defendants, we endeavor to be consistent in seeking resolutions that are fair and just outcomes for the victims, the community and the defendant.”
A Paris High School and Paris Junior College graduate, Young graduated from the University of Texas-Austin and received his law degree in 1992 from Texas Tech where he met his wife, Sydney, also an attorney and owner/president of Young Title Co. The couple has two children, Zane, who teaches English in Madrid, Spain, and Zoie, a senior at the University of Texas-Austin.
After working in district attorney offices in Harris and Collin counties, Young returned to Paris in 1994 where he worked for McLaughlin, Hutchison and Hunt before he and his wife teamed as Young & Young prior to his appointment and then election to office in 2004.
