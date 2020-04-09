Sewn Together: Lamar County Medical Mask group making protective masks by hand

What started off as an emergency room doctor’s wife worried about the safety of her husband has ballooned into a small army of volunteers, all putting their needles to good use.
Paige Wood Jordan, herself a licensed vocational nurse, said she never expected it to gain this much momentum.
“I quickly realized the need for masks,” she said, about her creating the Lamar County Medical Mask Sewing Group on Facebook on March 21. “... What can we do to protect these guys? Well, quickly the community came to the rescue. It just blew up.”
Within days, volunteers poured in to sew masks for first responders and medical personnel.
“The community’s response was just amazing,” Jordan said. “It’s just unbelievable, and I’m so very thankful. … We’re not the heroes, we are the ones providing the shield.”
The initial goal Jordan had was for 1,000 masks, but, into the third week of the group, both Jordan and Fair Shae Guest, who handles logistics for the informal organization, believe volunteers have made over 2,000.
“We have people in their 90s. We have little kids sewing,” Jordan said. “These moms can sit down and teach their kids not only sewing, but the value behind it.”
Within just a few days of creating the group, Jordan said she was overwhelmed with the response, so much so, that she turned to her friend, Guest, a registered nurse who used to manage Cypress Home Care for years. The two women became friends through their children, who attend the same Lamar County schools. Guest manages the logistics of the donations, helping with drop offs of pre-cut materials and both handle pickup and delivery of completed masks.
They don’t know how many people are actually helping, Guest said, because the response has been so large.
“We’ve just made it available to anybody, if you know how to sew,” she said. “I have given out a hundred masks in a day.”
Local medical facilities, from the staff at Paris Regional Medical Center to nursing home facilities to even first responders, have all requested and received masks, Guest said.
“We are extremely grateful,” Brentwood Terrace Administrator Mark Stevenson said. “They are just amazing.”
Stillhouse received a donation of 40 masks from the group, and he said first pick went to the nursing assistants.
“The first people that got masks are CNS, because in our facility, they have more direct contact with residents,” Stevenson said. “Also, the department heads of the building payed for some gloves and masks they purchased off of the internet. Our focus is making sure everyone is protected.”
It’s especially harder on nursing home and home health facilities, who don’t typically have the N95 masks in stock.
“You don’t use them in the home health setting,” Guest said. “Home health companies keep a very limited stock. Normally, you contact Medline and it’s drop-shipped within one or two days, so you didn’t keep an unlimited supply.”
She’s also received requests from people within the community about obtaining masks. But, the masks are for frontline workers only, she said.
“The amount of people that have messaged me … it’s devastating to tell them ‘no,’” Guest said.
The need is strong in the community for any kind of mask. The group initially used a pick up and drop off station at the T-Shirt Shoppe, with the completed masks in bags. After a while, people started stealing the completed masks, Guest said.
“I knew it would happen,” she said. “Some of the bags were being ripped open. People are desperate.”
The group moved to using the drop off location for pre-cut materials to be picked up. Jordan and Guest went to volunteers’ homes to pick up the finished masks. Jordan posted a Facebook Live message Monday outlining a new procedure. Texas Optical, just off of the loop, next to The Rub Club Chiropractic, has offered to keep an eye on the boxes. Starting today, the pre-cut supplies will be there instead of the T-Shirt Shoppe.
The group has over 1,400 members. Some are sewing volunteers, some are people making donations to the group and some are requesting help. Some post internet videos of how other sewing groups are putting together masks. They try not to accept cash donations, Guest said, adding that when this is over, they don’t want to still have money from donations.
But, some of the cash has helped. On Friday, when Hobby Lobby closed, Guest and Jordan went in and bought as much as they could. The store was sold out of the elastic used to create the bands around the ears. The group has switched to more creative ways to hold the mask onto a face, including Jersey t-shirt strips to tie back.
“The mayor, Judge Bell and Quincy Blount all went to bat for us,” Jordan said in a Facebook Live post Friday evening, but ultimately, the store closed doors anyway.
They tried asking if just the sewing section could stay open, but the company replied that it’s distribution center in Oklahoma was closed, and all materials sold by Hobby Lobby went through that center, so they couldn’t re-stock even if they wanted to.
“We bought what we could and we’re going to use what we can,” Jordan said. “We’re going to use the local quilt shop (Sew Always) and see if we can order enough ahead of time.”
The whole experience has been staggering with the support, Jordan said.
“It’s been a very fulfilling and rewarding experience,” she said. “I hope this can continue, like during the flu season. They can always use masks. Or cancer patients. Once this all slows down I hope this can continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.