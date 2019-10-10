If you haven’t yet bought tickets to Paris Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz,” you just might be too late. Tickets for the live stage version of the beloved 1939 film are going fast, and two shows this weekend are already sold out.
“There are a few tickets left for this Saturday and the last Sunday, but not many at all,” said Josh Maxwell, artistic direct of Paris Community Theatre and the director of “Oz,” which opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. “I’ll be honest, I’ve never seen a show sell like this in the five years I’ve been in the office. I don’t think any show did the 15 years I’ve been involved. I can’t speak to before that time.”
According to numbers provided by Paris Community Theatre’s box office on Wednesday morning, this Friday’s opening night is sold out as is this Sunday’s matinee. Saturday’s performance was 95% sold out.
“We will release any unclaimed tickets before the performance begins, so sold out doesn’t mean we can’t get a few people in,” Maxwell said. “But people will have to wait in line and wait for tickets to become available.”
Tickets to next weekend’s performances are also selling fast, he said, with well over three quarters of the theatre’s seats sold for next Thursday’s show and more than half of the seats for the Oct. 18 and 19 shows already gone. The last show, a matinee show on Oct. 20, is also fast approaching a total sell out.
Dorothy will be portrayed by Michelle Hobbs, while her faithful companion Toto will be played by Ella Maxwell. Aunt Em/Glinda will be played by Sally Boswell and Uncle Henry/Gatekeeper will be Joey Renfro. Zeke/Cowardly Lion will be Gary Young, Hickory/Tinman will be Cliff Scott and Hunk/Scarecrow will be Merrol Ray.
Additional cast members include Dalen Hobbs as Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch; Kevin Wickersham as Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz; Rory Stewart, Audrey Hinkle, Ellah Kelly, Evelyn Spears, Emily Turner, Charli Renfro, Cennedy Renfro, Audrey Hobbs, Ellis Trenchard, Lanai Gutierrez, Angelina Harbuck, Halsey Mattoon, Addyson Michael, Tamarrie Bell, Emma Brinkley, Sara Dorantes, Vivian Foreman, Lillian Oviedo, Kinsey Reynolds, Briley Swain and Ali Layton as the Munchkins.
The Crows will be portrayed by Ethan Hundley, Hailey O’Neal and Grant Frierson; Trees by Aubrey McCarter, Rory Stewart, Ava McMonigle, Jacee Michaud and Hope Spears; and Ozians by Jason Cullum, Vivian Dorsett, Jill Drake, Scott Felion, Grant Frierson, Jill Gibson, Sam Griffin, Mandy Hale, Wendy Hamaker, Ethan Hundley, Danny Martinez, Tyler Mead, Jodi O’Connell, Emily O’Connor, Gary O’Connor, Hailey O’Neal, Chris Parks, Helen Psomas, Hope Spears, McKenzie Stogner-Dickinson, Kat Tillman and Emily Turner.
Also joining the cast are Chris Parks as Winkie General with Winkies Scott Felion, Gary O’Connor, Emily O’Connor, Lane Fettke and Danny Martinez. Nikko will be played by William Wohlford and the Flying Monkeys are Tammarie Bell, Halsey Mattoon, McKenzie Stogner-Dickinson and Kinsey Reynolds. Jitterbugs will be played by Sara Dorantes, Angelina Harbuck, Ellah Kelly, Ali Layton, Ava McMonigle, Addyson Michael, Hope Spears and Briley Swain.
In addition to Joshua Maxwell, the crew includes: associate director Sarah Stogner-Dickinson; musical director Sydney Young; choreographer Danielle McKee; production designers Joshua Maxwell, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson and Jennifer Cullum; assistant directors Jason Cullum, Danny Martinez and Kaitlyn Frazier; stage managers Jennifer Cullum, Sarah-Stogner Dickinson and Jason Cullum; tech operators Celia Stogner-Dickinson and Ken Dickinson; and stage crew Lane Fettke, Tyler Mead and Kaitlyn Fraizer.
The production, adapted for the stage from the movie by the Royal Shakespeare Company, includes music and dance originally cut from the film before it’s release, and makes use of modern video technology to recreate special effects crafted by MGM Studio filmmakers.
“This has been an incredible group to work with and the talent on stage amazes me,” said Maxwell. “When you mention ‘Wizard of Oz’ there are a lot of expectations for the production. It’s intimidating, but I can’t imagine a better cast and crew for this show and I think Paris is in for a treat.”
For information on showtimes and ticket prices and availability, visit pctonstage.com or call 903-784-0259.
