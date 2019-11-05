Fire and Rescue

NOV. 4 to NOV. 5
First Responder-
Paris
10:55 to 11:08 a.m., 1771 Bonham St.
12:08 to 12:14 p.m., 339 Fitzhugh Ave.
12:26 to 12:42 p.m., 520 E. Austin St.
6:11 to 6:40 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
6:28 to 6:38 p.m., 70 27th St. NW.
11:14 to 11:36 28885 Stillhouse Road.
4:08 to 4:28 a.m., 6780 Collier Drive.
Vehicle Crash
with injury
3:48 to 4:18 p.m., 4200 N. Main St.
4:36 to 5:52 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Public Service
11:43 a.m. to 12 p.m., 700 Polk St.
12:06 to 12:23 p.m., 106 BTW/PHA.
6:01 to 6:12 p.m., 523 10th St. SE.
5:15 to 5:35 a.m., 414 S. Church St.
