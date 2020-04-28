Paris Junior College regents discussed making some changes to the summer and fall semesters at Monday afternoon’s Zoom meeting.
“We just have to do the best we can,” said Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, board vice president.
The regents dissected some of the logistics of returning students to campus in the summer and fall semesters, including possibly testing temperatures of the students and having outside checkpoints for screenings. However, some regents wondered how effective that might be.
“The logistics really bother me,” one board member said, pointing out that other students may be asymptomatic, which negates many of the precautions.
The regents also discussed letters of intent for student athletes outside of the immediate area, risking even more exposure to those on campus. College President Pam Anglin said she talks weekly with other community college presidents and is in contact with the Texas Association of Community Colleges and lawyers for the organization discussing legal options about signed letters of intent.
“We should know better by the next board meeting,” Anglin said.
The regents also agreed to adopt two changes to current curriculums. On the advice of the curriculum committee, for the core curriculum, the plan to add a learning framework class and a computer literacy class. To the cosmetology curriculum, they shortened the number or required hours from 41 to 32, making it possible for a student to earn their license in one year. The change was made due to the state licensing board reducing the number of clock hours required for examination.
The regents voted to send an audit engagement letter to McClanahan and Holmes for the 2019-20 independent financial audit of Paris Junior College and the PJC Memorial Foundation.
After an executive session, the board agreed to accept the employment of new athletic director and men's basketball Coach Bill Foy, effective Friday.
In the president’s report, Anglin announced that while the college will not hold a physical graduation ceremony, they will be having a pick up of cap and gowns for graduating students and a video presentation.
“We are asking the students to take a picture of themselves in their cap and gown and send it in,” she said. “We are having a video put together; it will show a picture and the student’s name. That way they will have something, and we can celebrate their graduating.”
Under future financial considerations, Anglin told the regents that the state will be cutting appropriations to the school for 2020-21.
“As bad as it is, it’s been kind of eye-opening,” she said.
Since most of the staff is working from home, the college may have been over-staffed in some administrative areas, Anglin added.
Also, in notice of Memorial Day, the regents voted to move their May board meeting from May 25 to May 18.
