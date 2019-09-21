The Lamar County Extension service will host a feral hog control meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St.
Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute specialist Josh Helcel will discuss wild pig biology, impacts and control techniques and Jimmy Wooley, with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, will be on hand to discuss the development of an oral toxicant for wild pigs.
This meeting will have 2 CEU Hours for Commercial, Non-Commercial & Private Applicators (1 hour General and 1-hour IPM).
If you are seeking CEU credit hours, bring your current pesticide license with you to the event and register 30 minutes before the meetings begin.
There is no fee to attend. Lone Star Ag Credit will sponsor the meal for this program.
Pre-register by 5 p.m. Oct. 4 with the Lamar County Extension Office, 4315 Bonham St,, Suite A., Paris, at 903 737-2443 or contact josh.yates@ag.tamu.edu to ensure an accurate count for program materials.
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to contact the Extension office two days before the event so accommodations can be made.
This event is provided through a Clean Water Act Section 319(h) nonpoint source grant from the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.