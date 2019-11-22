Only a few tickets remain for the return of award-winning recording artist Chris Golden to First Christian Church on Dec. 2 for the Country Dinner Theater.
A meal provided by Crawford’s Hole In the Wall will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the concert at 7 p.m.
The son of William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys, Golden has picked up accolades from the country’s top gospel music associations, had several songs climb the charts and recorded his latest album, “Grateful.”
“Ma’am, it’s been a blessed year,” Golden responded Wednesday afternoon to a question about recent accomplishments including 2019 Entertainer of the Year and Video of the Year for the Inspirational Country Music Association, and Male Vocalist of the Year for the Country Gospel Music Association.
“The year started out with a trip to Israel,” Golden confirmed. “It’s just been a banner year doing live dates including the Grand Ole Opry House, Dolly Wood, Larry’s Country Diner.”
Golden said he is excited about his return to Paris.
“I’m excited to be coming back to Paris,” Golden said. “I’ll be bringing several of the songs from my newest album that has done great for me, and I’ll be bringing a little of that Christmas spirit with me.”
Tickets are available by calling Ronnie Nutt at 903-249-3676 or the church office at 903-785-5516.
