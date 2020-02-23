When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood behind President Donald Trump and tore a copy of his State of the Union address, my Facebook feed went wild. There was apathy, disbelief, joy and hate — not just a hatred for Pelosi’s actions, but for Pelosi herself. Some called for her immediate removal from office; others called on voters to stop electing her. But in the process, each and every one of those people were unwittingly helping to fund Pelosi’s war chest, all but ensuring her reelection in California’s 12th congressional district.
You see, Facebook’s primary means of funding is targeted advertising. In order to target those messages, Facebook needs your data, and you willingly hand it over in exchange for “free” use of the social media platform. It tracks your every move when you carry your smartphone, where the app is installed. It listens to your conversations, it watches what links you click — even when you’re not on Facebook — and then it sells that data to other companies to improve their marketing.
It’s a multi-billion dollar business model used by just about every big tech company — Google, Apple, Airbnb, Craigslist, Twitter and so on. And where are these businesses headquartered? California. More specifically, the San Francisco Bay area, otherwise known as California’s 12th congressional district.
A visit to campaign finance tracking website OpenSecrets.org reveals familiar company names in the top donors list: Walt Disney Co., Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company), Microsoft Corp., Facebook Inc., etc. The website notes that the companies themselves did not donate, “rather the money came from the organizations’ PACs, their individual members or employees or owners, and those individuals’ immediate families.” Still, it’s money from those companies.
While Facebook soaks up 83% of social media ad spending, and Facebook and Google together take in 63.8% of mobile ad spending and 59.3% of digital ad spending (according to MarketingLand.com), local advertising sources — newspapers, magazines, radio and TV — are experiencing advertising revenue declines, seriously endangering their ability to produce content that readers, listeners and watchers want and need. The shift of advertising from local to internet sources has impacted The Paris News, but it’s not just a local newspaper issue — The New York Times on Feb. 6 announced its total subscriber base was over 5 million, and although it passed $800 million in annual digital revenue for the first time, more than half of that came from subscribers, not advertisers, company officials said.
Even with reasonable paranoia about just how watched we are, people tend to forget there are information sources that don’t know which store you visited; that don’t know whether you read that opinion article on Page 4; that don’t know if you need that foot cream that’s advertised. When you carry a newspaper around, no one who works there knows where you went, who you talked to or what you said. Tune in to the local radio station, and the DJ will never know what you ordered for lunch at the drive-thru or that you need a new nail gun for that roofing project.
When Texas advertisers spend their money with Facebook and Google, they’re propping up California’s economy. Those Texas dollars are then used to fund the campaigns of the very politicians you may want to see gone. But when Texas advertisers spend their money with local companies, it’s Texas’s economy that gets a boost. Their dollars support local jobs, and employees pump that money right back into the community by grocery shopping, donating to local nonprofits or having a night out.
Every dollar we spend is a vote that says “yes, your jobs are wanted” and “yes, I support my local economy.” Of course, you’re free to spend your hard-earned dollars anywhere you please, but remember this: You can’t better your community by sending your money to another state where it supports a politician you can’t vote for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.