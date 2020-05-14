Paris police arrested Mark James Hlas Jr., 39, of Paris, on a parole violation warrant near his residence in the 1400 block of Sperry Street at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday. Hlas was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Jake Darren Briggle, 30, of Paris, also was arrested at 12:16 a.m. today in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue on a felony Lamar County warrant charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police charge man with drug, firearm possession
Ronnie Joe Beard, 63, of Paris, remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning after Paris police charged him with marijuana and firearm possession.
Police said they stopped Beard for a traffic violation in the 500 block of Grand Avenue at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, and during the stop, officers smelled what they believe was marijuana. An officer found suspected marijuana and a handgun in the floorboard.
Beard was arrested, after which officers learned he was a convicted felon. That led to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
