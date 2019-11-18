Good morning, Red River Valley!

High pressure has returned, and with it will be continued sunshine and warm temperatures. Today is expected to be partly sunny, gradually clearing, with a high near 66. Winds will be from the west northwest at about 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight should be clear with a low of 43 as winds shift to come from the south, then back to the west northwest after midnight. That will be the set up to a very warm Tuesday, about 73 degrees, and sunny.

It's a beautiful start to the work week. Have a great Monday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

