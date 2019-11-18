Good morning, Red River Valley!
High pressure has returned, and with it will be continued sunshine and warm temperatures. Today is expected to be partly sunny, gradually clearing, with a high near 66. Winds will be from the west northwest at about 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight should be clear with a low of 43 as winds shift to come from the south, then back to the west northwest after midnight. That will be the set up to a very warm Tuesday, about 73 degrees, and sunny.
It's a beautiful start to the work week. Have a great Monday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.