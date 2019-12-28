Good morning, Red River Valley!
Warm winds have maintained a flow of rich Gulf moisture into the region overnight ahead of an approaching storm system, the National Weather Service reports. Storms, where they develop, will be limited in intensity thanks to a cap, but meteorologists can't rule out some thunder.
Rainfall totals also are expected to be limited as strong upper level winds will usher storms through at a quick pace. That will translate into gusty surface winds, so hold onto your hat if you head outside. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph are forecast, as well as gusts as high as 25 mph.
East Texas storms in the afternoon as the high reaches 65 degrees may be able to produce some hail and gusts as high as 40 mph thanks to deeper moisture and better instability, but severe storms are not expected due to competing updrafts and limited surface heating.
A Pacific front is expected to enter the western counties of the NWS's Dallas-Fort Worth office in the afternoon, and that could spark a line of storms with the main threat being strong winds. But that should bring an end to the wet weather until after Tuesday.
The storm activity will clear out for Sunday, leaving the region with a sunny start to the work week on Monday as well. Rain chances return Wednesday night with chances set at 50%.
Although it'll be wet, try to have a great Saturday!
