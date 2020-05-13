Jane Record Steely, 100, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a ceremony of her life to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15 at the Evergreen Chapel with Bill Coleman officiating.
She was born in Marshall, Texas, on Feb. 14, 1920. Her three sons could thus never forget her Valentine’s Day birthday.
In 1921 her parents, Charles and Janie Dee Price Record, moved Jane and her older sister, Esther Lou, to Dallas where he worked for Lingo Lumber Company. Five years later the family transferred to El Campo where Mr. Record was manager of the local Temple Lumber Company. During early schools there, Jane began her art training under a WPA program. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1937, and took business school training there before Temple transferred Mr. Record to Paris in 1938.
Jane and her sister attended Paris Junior College, and then Jane attended a year at Texas Woman’s (not Women’s, she would remind) University in Denton. She returned to Paris in 1941 to business courses from Della Hillhouse, and began her working career at the Camp Maxey Regional Hospital Registrar’s Office the next year. From June to Dec. 1944 she worked for the War Department in Washington D.C.
Returning to Paris, she married Thomas Brazelton Steely on Feb. 20, 1945. He was still active in the U.S. Navy, so the couple was stationed in Athens, Georgia, at the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School. In Oct. they moved to the Naval Air Station, Grand Prairie, Texas. When discharged, the couple moved to Commerce where Thomas worked for the local newspaper. In 1948 he took a newspaper job in Sulphur Springs, and as family health concerns called in Paris,they moved there in Nov. 1949. Thomas began a job printing operation.
By 1953 the couple had three sons, and purchased the Lamar County Echo, a newspaper and printing shop. They owned it as a family operation for 25 years, where Jane assisted in advertising design, proofreading, and bookkeeping.
Thomas “retired” to the banking business in late 1979, and died in 1992. Jane moved to the Pshigoda Apartments in 1997, and at her death was the senior member of the section on East Cherry Street. She spent her time with her interests in art, friends, children, and activities at First Methodist Church. Only a pacemaker stopped her from driving at the age of 93. Thomas was a great-grandson of the founder of Methodism in Paris, and Jane eventually became the second longest attending member.
Surviving Jane Steely are three sons, Thomas B. (Skipper), of Paris, David Charles (Sheryl), of The Woodlands and James Wright (Barbara), of Denver; grandchildren by Skipper, are Matt and Clay Steely Williamson, and their six children, Libby, Linden and Bryc; and Cullen, Caden and Callie; grandchildren by David include, Melissa (Kevin) Wolters, of Cedar Park and Aaron (Megan) Steely, of The Woodlands; great-grandchildren are, Amelia and Nixon Wolters and Micah and Maddox Steely and one on the way.
Donations in her memory to First United Methodist Church, Paris, would be suitable.
A big thanks is given by the family to Judy Exum, Platinum Home Health Care nurses and specialists, and Mom’s caregivers Cindy Huddleston, Betty McGrew Robison, Lorene Nickerson, and Sonja Holder. She enjoyed them all.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
