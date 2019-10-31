HUGO, Okla. — Choctaw County Ambulance Authority is seeking applicants for its first Emergency Medical Responder class.
The class begins Jan. 6 with orientation and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday for eight weeks at the ambulance authority office in Hugo. Times are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tuition is free, but participants will have to pay for their textbooks unless they are a volunteer firefighter. The class size is limited.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 15.
Applications may be emailed or picked up at the ambulance authority office at 2578 Highway 70 Bypass in Hugo or emailed. For information, call 580-326-2634.
