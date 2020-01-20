Paris Police Department
Angela Renee Martin, 39: Two counts of motion to adjudicate guilt for assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Tanner Boyd Allen, 29: Possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.
Jose Guadalupe Resendiz-Cruz: Motion to adjudicate guilt for possession of marijuana, less than two ounces, and bond surrender, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Tery Lee Cuevas, 58: Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tiffany Kirstine Dozier, 31: Criminal nonsupport.
Amanda Gail Gilbert, 27: Violation of parole.
Gordan Lee Simons, 62: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence and terroristic threat of a family/household.
Brian Ray Ottmo, 36: Five capias pro fine warrants fro driving while license invalid, no liability insurance, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear.
Glenn Howard Pilkington, 64: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
John Kenneth Stepp, 56: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-4 grams and two county of possession of a dangerous drug.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Zanderius Kyjuan Hearn, 20: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt for theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Jonathan Fulton Smith, 37: Capital murder of multiple persons and arson causing bodily injury/death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.