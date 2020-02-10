FEB. 8 to FEB. 10
Paris Police Department
Bobby Gene King, 51: Possession of controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Jessie David Sessums, 20: Three counts of assault of a date/family/house member with a weapon and one count of resisting arrest, search or transport.
Rodney Lee Loyd, 53: Failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information.
Kaylyn Noel Soria, 19: Driving while intoxicated.
Jonathan Jesus Ayala, 25: Driving while intoxicated.
Juan Brian Gallegos-Morales, 21: Fugitive from justice/ICE detainer.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
David C. Finley, 61: Public intoxication.
Jazmine Drew Simpson, 28: County court commit/motion adjudicate guilt for possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Stoney Lynn Wilkins, 34: District court commit for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Trinity Nicole Wootton, 22: No driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Rhyan Shane Johnson, 29: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Johnathon Michael Fore, 35: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Department of Public Safety
Devin Blaine Tidwell 18: Minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Mario-Arlou Sepida Octavio, 52: Driving while intoxicated.
Patrick Eugene Pendergraft, 24: two capias pro fine warrants, one for speeding the other for no liability insurance.
Maggie Dee Richardson, 20: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Reno Police Department
Dagoberto Galindo 24: Driving while license invalid.
