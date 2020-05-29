Honey Grove-Funeral services for Margaret Jones, age 92, of Paris, Texas will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove, Texas. The Rev. Justin Wideman will officiate. Interment will follow at Tigertown Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living in Paris, Texas.
Margaret Walker Jones was born in Henderson County, Texas on June 14, 1927, to Noble and Willie Mae Allen Walker.
She married J.P. Jones on Dec. 6, 1947 in Dallas, Texas, he preceded her in death on July 15, 2000.
Margaret was a general clerk for the Dallas County Tax Office. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend. Margaret enjoyed living on the farm and loved gardening and being around all the farm animals, she is of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her brother, Homer Walker, of Waco, Texas; brother, Weldon Walker and wife, Joan, of Lyndale, Texas; sister, Loy Tanton, of Sumner, Texas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
No formal visitation will be held, Margaret will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove, Texas on Friday, May 29, 2020 until service time on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
