The gym at the Boys & Girls Club rang with the sound of laughter and dribbling basketballs as children of all ages lined up to make their free throw shots. If they make it, they might just be headed to Dallas.
The Hoop Shoot free throw contest is an annual activity sponsored by the Paris Elks Lodge for 57 years, social chairman Michael Coco said. Thirty six local boys and girls, ages 8 to 13, competed for a chance to advance to regional competition in Dallas. Winners there move on to the state finals, and those winners will advance to nationals to be held April 19 in Chicago, he said.
“It was designated by the Elks as a safe haven for children and to encourage fair competition and instill values,” Coco said.
The Hoop Shoot became a national event in 1972. Now, Paris Elks Lodge event chairperson Aimee Boykin organizes the event. Assisted by Cindy Whatley, the Boys & Girls Club staff and several volunteers, the event was a huge success, volunteers said.
“Basketball is one of my passions, my children play, so I just get to play with the kids, have fun, watch their faces light up whenever they do make it in,” said Kim Ford, an Elks member of about two years.
Volunteers tallied the results: in the 8 to 9 year old group, Sevin Reed and Khloe Smith will advance. In the 10- to 11-year-old group, Daelyn Johnson and Deidre Bell will advance. In the 12- to 13-year-old group, Jayden Brown will advance.
The children also enjoyed the event.
“I think it sounds fun, and it’s a way for girls to encourage other girls, even if they’re really bad. I love basketball, but I’m really bad at it,” said Ama’re Douglas, age 11. Douglas said she plays basketball at home and school sometimes.
Za’ria Walters, 10, said it was a good way to hang out with friends and encourage each other. She likes the Boys & Girls Club a lot.
“It’s pretty fun,” she said. “(The Boys & Girls Club) is my favorite go-to place.”
The Paris Elks Lodge is all about service to others and helping children, Coco said. They host a variety of activities throughout the year, and are always looking for more volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.