Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
5:50 to 7:07 a.m., 2380 Beverly Drive.
Grass/Brush Fir
2:55 to 5:18 p.m., 6351 Highway 271 N.
10:07 yo 10:32 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
First Responder-Paris
7:27 to 7:53 a.m., 2360 Crescnet Drive.
7:33 to 7:58 a.m., 733 S. church St.
8:03 to 8:21 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
9:55 to 10:16 a.m., 610 Dsehong Drive.
10:15 to 10:30 a.m., 149 3rd St. NW.
11:09 to 11:26 a.m., 5220 SE. Loop 286.
12:08 to 12:14 p.m., Stillhouse Road.
1:24 to 1:45 p.m., 105 GWH/PHA.
8:25 to 8:40 p.m., Stillhouse Road.
8:37 to 8:55 p.m., Cope Drive.
10:09 to 10:39 p.m., 529 Grand Ave.
7:38 to 7:55 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
10:56 to 11:01 a.m., 485 25th St. NE.
11:22 to 11:35 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:14 to 12:32 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
6:50 to 7:12 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:56 to 10:08 p.m., 1167 Lamar Ave.
11:49 to p.m., to 12:08 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
12:36 to 12:50 a.m., 585 25th St. NE.
4:25 to 4:40 a.m., 200 10th St. NE.
10:03 to 10:23 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
4:31 to 4:55 p.m., Stillhouse Road.
10:56 to 11:15 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
3:56 to 4:19 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
4:35 to 4:59 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
5:06 to 5:34 a.m., 2320 E. Price St.
Line Down/Transformer Fore: 12:27 to 12:55 a.m., 1702 Maple Ave.
Public Service
12:18 to 12:41 p.m., 2464 Bonham St.
6:37 to 7:24 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
1:53 to 2:04 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
7:10 to 7:28 p.m., 1713 Nethery St.
1:58 to 2:06 a.m., 3113 E. Houston St.
Staff Reports
