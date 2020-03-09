Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.