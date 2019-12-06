Iris Lee West Fulton, 90, of Sumner slipped from this world and into our Heavenly Father’s arms on Dec. 4, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Garry Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Iris was born on June 13, 1929, the 9th child to Edward L. and Alma Vinson West, in Rosebud, Arkansas.
She was the only child, of the siblings to graduate high school. She went on to be a live-in nurse in Dallas to many elderly patients. She was a hard worker who loved her family and was a strong Christian Lady who shared her faith with others. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Blossom.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Otis West, Carmen West, Harry West, Richard West, Arthur West, Willie West; and sisters, Una Holiman, Velma Nicholson and Opal Brown.
She is survived by two children, Lynn Crenshaw and husband, David and Jerry A. Fulton; grandchildren, Christopher D. Crenshaw and wife, DeAnna, Rebekah Page and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Mathias, Emmalynn, Analise Crenshaw and Shaelynn Page.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Crenshaw, Chris Page, Richard Noel, Deryl Draper, John Aubrey Mayes, Rickey Thomas and honorary pallbearer, Mathias Crenshaw.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of On Call Home Health and Dr. Wurzburg and staff for their many years of care provided by them.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
