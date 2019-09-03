Paris police arrested 30-year-old Davy Reyes of Paris in the 300 block of East Price Street at 8:39 p.m. Friday.
Reyes was seen at a location from which he has a protective order to stay away. This would make at least the fourth time that Reyes has been arrested within the past month for violating the protective order, police said. That enhanced the latest charge to a felony, according to police.
Reyes was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which he was released Saturday on $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Police: Meth found in follow-up investigation
Nicole Renee Day, 30, of Paris, was arrested at her residence on a felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance, police said.
The warrant stemmed from an investigation in July where Day was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation led the arresting officer to later discover suspected methamphetamine in the paraphernalia.
Day was placed in the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning with bond set at $3,500, online records showed.
Paris women jailed on probation violations
At 11:23 p.m. Friday, 53-year-old Lesia Marie Thibodeaux of Paris was arrested at her residence on a felony probation violation warrant for credit card or debit card abuse, Paris police said.
Thibodeaux was taken to county jail. She remained there this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Audumn Helen-Lynn Strickland, 28, of Paris, also was arrested in the 400 block of 20th Street NE at 1:15 p.m. Saturday on a felony probation violation warrant.
She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, and she remained there this morning without a set bond, online records showed.
Police open holiday weekend burglary investigations
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 900 block of West Sherman Street at 11:48 a.m. Friday. It was reported that someone entered the residence while the complainant was away and stole several small electronics and a bottle of medication. The investigation continues, police said.
Police also are investigating a home burglary in the 2400 block of Simpson Street. They responded there at 3:23 p.m. Saturday and were told someone entered the home and took multiple power tools. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Fitzhugh Avenue disturbance being investigated
Paris police were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 6:28 p.m. Saturday, where it was reported that a known suspect had used her car to strike another vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
One person claimed that they had been struck by the moving vehicle. The investigation continues, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 348 calls for service and arrested 31 people during the Labor Day weekend.
