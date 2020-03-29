Johney Arvard McCabe, 84 of Paris passed away March 25, 2020.
He was born on July 2, 1935, in Daisy, Oklahoma, to William A. and Nellie G. Ensley McCabe.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. The family will conduct memorial services at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Clifton (Mickie) McCabe of Rowlette, Texas, Loveta “Suzy” (Jay) Fowler of San Antonio, Texas, Dorthy Jane “DJ” McCabe of Ovido, Florida, and Jeanette (George) Goodman of Paris, Texas; siblings, Ed Mcabe (Edith), Danny McCabe (Judy), Kevin McCabe (Peggy), Wanda Denman, Linda Ransom, Keta Stoddard (Bruce), Mary Paige (David) and Winnie Wilkerson; brother-in-law, Ivan Reed; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Marlene Winchell McCabe; parents, William and Nellie McCabe; and sister, Marie Reed.
Online condolences may be sent to the McCabe family at fry-gibbs.com.
