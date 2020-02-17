Edward Shawn Holland, 36, of Paris, was arrested in the 4300 block of Bonham Street at
3:30 p.m. Friday. Paris police found Holland had several city traffic warrants and a felony motion to revoke probation warrant out of Upshur County, where Holland was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Holland was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Man arrested for weapon, suspected drug possession
Tarik Jerome Alexander, 27, of Paris, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Saturday. During a security check, police said they found Alexander in possession of a suspected controlled substance, suspected marijuana and a firearm. Alexander was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon.
He was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $6,000, according to online records.
Man arrested on Lamar, Gray county charges
Police arrested 27-year-old Travis Nicholas Tambunga at 2:28 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of 4th Street SW. Tambunga was found to have two outstanding Lamar County warrants charging him with theft of a firearm and evading arrest or detention. He also had a theft of firearm charge out of Gray County, Texas.
Tambunga was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $320,000.
Alleged fraud victim reports credit card abuse
At 9:09 a.m. Saturday, police met with a complainant in the 1800 block of NE Loop 286, where it was reported that someone had used the complainant’s credit card to make four purchases totaling over $300.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating animal cruelty call
Police received a report of animal cruelty at 10:33 a.m. Saturday, where it was reported that a brown pitbull mix dog had been cut on his abdomen. The owner of the dog does not know who may be responsible for the injury.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating remodeled house theft
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 900 block of 6th Street SE at
9:46 a.m. Friday. It was reported that someone broke a window to gain access to the inside of the house that was being remodeled and had stolen a heater and some tools.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested 15 people over the weekend.
