Paris police arrested Adrianna Nicole Buckley, 23, of Paris, at her residence in the 1900 block of East Cherry Street at 10:54 p.m. Monday. Police found Buckley had an outstanding felony U.S. marshal warrant charging her with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Buckley will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested five people Monday.
