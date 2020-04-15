Norma Mazey rejoins her loved one and is reunited with her lifelong love, Gerlad Mazey.
Norma passed away on April 11 in Denison, Texas after a very brave battle with cancer and other health issues.
Norma Lynn Woodard Mazey was born in Blossom, Texas on Sept. 11, 1936, to parents, Jack and Ione Woodard. She attended school in Blossom as well.
In 1951 she married the love of her life, Gerald Mazey. They lived for many years in Allen, Texas, while employed in the Richardson area. They raised their five children in Allen and later retired from Rockwell International in Richardson and moved to Stringtown Oklahoma. For the last 25 years Norma has been living in Howe, Texas. Many of her friends in Howe would call her the "bread lady" as she made and delivered her fresh bread to her friends and local businesses. Anyone who knew her would say she never met a stranger, and always met them with a smile. She loved music and dancing and tending her beautiful flower garden. She was the most outgoing person with a huge smile on her face. The pain of the last few years had shadowed that smile and now she is truly dancing and smiling.
The legacy of her spirit are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving her are her daughter, Deidra (Mazey) Hardy and Mark, of Howe Texas; sons, Doug and Debe Mazey, of Allen, Texas, Jerry and Penny Mazey, of Plano, Texas, Steven Mazey, of Atoka Oklahoma and Roger Mazey, of Howe Texas. She has 13 beautiful grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. And a large host of friends and relatives.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Mazey; parents, Jack and Ione Woodard; siblings, Jack Weldon Woodard, Connie Woodard, Brenda Woodard Garrett and Gary Woodard.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at scogginsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.