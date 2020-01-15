On Monday The Paris News printed an article about the new Red River Democratic Party Chair, Hunter Evans, and posted the story to social media, where it then blew up in a big way, with lots of unnecessary, hateful comments.
We had over 120 comments as of this morning on the article, some of them calling him an idiot or saying he would register dead people as Democrats to boost his numbers. One said he needed to “get the (expletive) out” of the county.
Whatever your political affiliation, we all agree that more people need to vote in the upcoming election, and here is someone stepping up to the plate to try to make that happen. And, to boot, it is a younger person getting involved in politics and civic engagement. That is something to be applauded on both sides of the aisle.
There are so many people who whine and complain about no one getting involved and general voter apathy. Evans has identified a problem in his community — more than half of the residents of Red River County do not participate in elections — and he is working to create a solution — getting more people registered.
He didn’t say he would only register Democrats. He didn’t say he would only register people who agree with him. He wants more people involved in the political process.
We commend Evans for having the guts to put himself out there. Political campaigning is not easy. Organizing neighborhoods and voter drives is hard work, whether you’re 26 or 66.
Naturally, he does want more people who agree with him to step up to the political plate, but we say all the better.
The more people who get involved and have civilized conversations about what needs to be done — not just vitriol spewed behind an anonymous keyboard — the better.
And for those who disagree with him, we invite them to put their money where their keyboard is. If it angers you that much, outrages your sensibilities that much, then you need to get involved yourself, like Evans has.
Contact your local party members, Democrat or Republican, and volunteer your time, whether it is helping organize a debate or going knocking on doors to stump for a particular candidate you believe will make a difference.
Your voice and your vote matters. It matters even more when you go out of your way to share your views in a rational, thoughtful way.
Kim Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.