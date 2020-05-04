The number of Lamar County residents with confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses is now at 71, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
That number includes 2 new cases reported today. Of the 71 cases, seven are travel related and 64 are considered community spread, health district director Gina Prestridge said. Fifty one of the cases are associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak between staff and residents. Twenty are unrelated.
Lamar County cases include:
- Age 10-19: 2 female, 1 male
- Age 20-29: 1 male, 3 females
- Age 30-39: 3 males, 2 females
- Age 40-49: 2 male, 5 females
- Age 50-59: 3 males, 7 females
- Age 60-69: 12 males, 11 females
- Age 70-79: 2 males, 9 females
- Age 80 plus: 4 males, 4 females
In addition, there are approximately 61 people under monitoring.
Of the cases in Lamar County, six have recovered and one has passed away.
(2) comments
It's not going to get any better if people don't do the right thing. You have super tan open on collegiate all day today with the cops driving right by like it's nothing. It's sad that little kids are following rules better than the adults. I wished people would think about all the people like the protesters today downtown would think about all the people who have died and all the ones that will die if people like the protesters and the people going to super tan don't listen. Money is not more important than people's lives ........
It's going to get worse if places like super tan are allowed to stay open when they are supposed to be closed
