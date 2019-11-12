Further discussion about a plastics venture looking to expand in Paris and a bakery perhaps with expansion in mind are the subjects of a joint meeting Thursday of Paris City Council and Paris Economic Development Corp directors.
The closed-door meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at economic development offices in the Santa Fe Building, 1125 Bonham St. Agenda topics include Project Rainwater Falls and Skinner Bakery.
Late last week, the city’s economic engine offered a Portland, Oregon-based company, known only as Project Rainwater Falls, $1 million in cash for the creation of 125 jobs and another $500,000 for rail development to a location “somewhere inside the loop,” according to corporation executive director Michael Paris.
At that meeting, directors tabled discussion about J. Skinner.
A year ago, the baker qualified for a $400,000 economic development incentive offered in November 2017 to expand their product line to include a 5-ounce single serve Danish to be distributed to convenience stores, gas stations, truck stops and such, according to an Oct. 2 Paris News article.
The jobs incentive required Skinner to hire 55 full-time workers in addition to an already existing 133 employees, and to maintain the level through September 2018, at which time the company qualified for the $400,000. The incentive agreement ends in October 2020.
Friday’s closed door session is to “deliberate regarding commercial or financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have locate, stay, or expand … and with which the governmental body is conducting economic development negotiations; or to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect described … as follows: Rainwater Falls; J Skinner Bakery.
City councilors and economic development directors could take action following discussion, according to the agenda posting.
