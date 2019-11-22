Paris police detectives stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of Pine Bluff Street on Thursday and identified the driver as Maranda McCulloch, who they found to have an outstanding federal conspiracy warrant and a bond surrender warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, along with a possession of drug paraphernalia warrant out of Paris Police Department.
McCulloch was placed under arrest and taken to Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond on the federal charge, which accuses her of conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute or dispense a controlled substance, according to online jail records.
Man arrested after allegedly ramming car
Paris police said they met a woman in the department’s parking lot who told them Joshua Johnson assaulted her and attempted to take her phone.
The woman told officers Johnson rammed her vehicle from behind as she drove to the police department.
Officers placed Johnson under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was taken to county jail, where he remained this morning with bond set at $15,000.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 144 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
