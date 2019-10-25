The 95th Homecoming Celebration of Paris Junior College has been set for Nov. 7-9. The Office of Student Life has chosen the theme of “Paris Junior College: The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Daily spirit themes for students, faculty and staff have been set: Monday is Sleeping Beauties (Disney pajamas), Tuesday is Disney Day (favorite Disney character), Wednesday is Mickey and Minnie Day (mouse ears), and Thursday is set as Dragons U with green and gold attire for the parade and pep rally.
The Paris Junior College Homecoming Parade will take place on Nov. 7, leaving the Hunt Center at 4 p.m., proceeding downtown, around the plaza, and then returning to campus. A pep rally will follow in the Hunt Center.
On Nov. 8, college president, Dr. Pam Anglin, will host alumni and friends during the President’s Reception in the McLemore Student Center Ballroom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All alumni, supporters and retired faculty and staff of the college are invited to attend.
On Nov. 9, the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon will take place at the Love Civic Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. to honor two special alumni posthumously, Barney Bray, III and Tommy Townsend. Tickets for the luncheon are $25.
That afternoon caps off the weekend with the Lady Dragons and Dragons basketball teams playing, respectively, Redlands Community College and Tribulation Prep at the Hunt Center at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at halftime of the men’s game.
Special hotel rates have been arranged at the Holiday Inn Express (903-785-0088) and Comfort Inn and Suites 903-785-0089. Both properties, located on NE Loop 286, are convenient to the Paris Junior College campus. Request the Paris Junior College preferred rate when calling.
For details about homecoming festivities, contact Derald Bulls, Director, Institutional Advancement/Alumni Affairs, 903-782-0276 or by email, dbulls@parisjc.edu.
