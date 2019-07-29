COOPER — It began with ice cream and ended with dancing.
Saturday, Cooper turned up the fun with an all day ice cream freeze-off/street fair/remix event sponsored by the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.
“We went in for the root beer floats and came right back in for the ice cream tastings,” Sharon Hooten said, as she squired her grandson and his friends around the square in Cooper.
The event featured an ice cream freeze-off, with people entering different flavors of homemade ice cream; several vendors setting up booths on the square to sell anything from wooden decorations to a Commerce dentist’s office setting up children’s teeth cleaning appointments; a wine and beer garden in the afternoon; and, as the evening rolled around, Sulphur Springs-based band Whiskey River Road played live music for a street dance.
Delta County Chamber of Commerce executive director Ken Cottongame said everything was going great for the event.
“It’s even better than last year,” he said. “We have so many vendors. It’s been good, our event is growing, and we like that.”
The little dipper award for ice cream went to Zella Speulda, best classic went to Jennifer Speulda and best novelty went to Abbey Toshach, according to Kimber Black with the chamber.
“The Street dance went great,” Black said. “The band, whiskey River Road, was very well received, and they look forward to coming back.”
A.J. Gavlick said he liked his ice cream.
“It’s really good,” he said between mouthfuls, and then ran to play with his friend.
