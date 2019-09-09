SEP. 6 to SEP. 8
Paris Police Department
Emmit DeWayne Holt, 66: Violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than 1 gram.
Kenneth Wayne Williams, 36: Criminal trespass.
Bradley Floyd Caviness, 51: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3/4 28-200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3/4 less than 28 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of dangerous drugs.
Cody Alexander Fisher, 18: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1A 80-4,000 AU, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 or 2A 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3/4 less than 28 grams.
Markeith Dontrele Perkins, 27: Failure to appear/evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, failure to appear/possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds drug free zone count 2, jail nisi/criminal mischief $750-$2,500.
Jeffery Lee Downing, 35: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Nathaniel Thomas, 66: Assault with intent to block breathing/circulation - family member.
Kenshay Dionne Crittenden, 20: Motion to adjudicate guilt/resist arrest/search/transport.
Andrian Deshun Gill, 22: No driver’s license when unlicensed, failure to signal with turn indicator.
James Hurston Milam, 41: Failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information, bond surrender/theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper.
David Victor Pena Reyes, 37: Stalking, violation of bond/protective order assault/stalking.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Aaron Wayne Pool, 23: Motion to adjudicate guilt/aggravated asault with a deadly weapon.
Robin Michelle Shetters, 34: Assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Robert William West, 37: Motion to revoke abandoning/endangering child criminal neglect, motion to revoke manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 1-4 grams drug free zone repeat offense.
Cody Gene Berry, 40: Bond surrender/criminal trespass of a habitation/superfund, bond surrender/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon repeat offender.
Charles Cody Langley, 35: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Emily Tagen Sharrock, 24: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Roy James Marshall, 43: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily harm.
Jayden Cmone Baty, 23: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assult causes bodily injury family violence, county court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Charles Norman Bailey, 60: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Traci S. Roberts, 45: Assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Dylan Long, 21: No liability insurance, failure to appear.
Jessica Moore, 42: Public intoxication.
Kendra Marie Ray-Lynn Jones, 32: Driving while license invalid, speeding (exceeding prima facie limit).
Jaysen Elisha Alapaki Ahuna, 38: Expired driver’s license.
Christopher Lee Carroll, 37: Driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Department of Public Safety
Dillan Andrew Kee, 19: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
