Good Saturday morning, Red River Valley!
With a subtropical high pressure system sitting in place across North and Central Texas, the unseasonably hot late September weather will continue this weekend and into next week.
Even with some expected cloud coverage today and Sunday, expect to see a high of about 90 degrees. It'll be a breezy day with winds from the south at about 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20. Later this afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m., a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms pops up. That falls to a 10% chance before 7 p.m. The cloudiness will continue overnight as the low drops to about 71.
There's plenty to see and do this weekend with the Red River Valley Fair in Paris, the Davy Crockett Festival in Honey Grove, Blossom's Zombie Run, the Texas Underwriter's Ball in Powderly and the 80th Year Celebration of Aaron Parker Elementary in Paris. Get out, enjoy the area, stay cool and have a great Saturday!
