Good morning, Red River Valley!
Had enough of that rain? Then you're in for a treat - we've got days of sun in the forecast starting with today. High pressure has moved into the area and that means we can expect a sunny day with a high near 70. A breeze from the northwest will help keep things feeling comfortable. Clear skies will persist through the night as the low falls to around 40.
"Friday will be very nice and temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 60s for highs with light winds and sunny skies prevailing," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion. "A quick moving (low) in southwesterly flow aloft will move across the region Friday night and Saturday. This will bring southerly surface flow back to the region, but moisture return will be limited as the cold front will have already pressed into the southern Gulf."
That will mean some clouds in Saturday's sky as the high gets near 62.
Now that's a forecast sure to inspire a great Thursday!
