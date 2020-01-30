JAN. 29 to JAN. 30
First Responder-Paris
6:27 to 6:45 a.m., 1124 12th St. SE.
9:44 to 9:54 a.m., 10 31st. St. NW.
10:45 to 10:59 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
10:59 to 11:14 a.m., 1308 Lamar Ave.
11:19 to 11:30 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:33 to 12:52 p.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
1:08 to 1:23 p.m., 1035 15th St. SE.
1:22 to 1:36 p.m., 2440 W. Cherry St.
2:23 to 2:49 p.m., 429 NE Loop 286.
4:14 to 4:29 p.m., no address given.
4:50 to 5:11 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
6:58 to 7:24 1110 W. Henderson St.
9:19 to 9:32 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
5:30 to 6:12 a.m., 8520 Hwy 271 N.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
1:12 to 1:36 p.m., 4115 Pine Mill Road.
Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.