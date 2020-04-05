North Lamar ISD trustees approved new grading policies necessitated by school closings at a Friday noon meeting, and declared senior class rank calculation to be based on grades on Feb. 14, the end of the fourth six weeks
The new grading system is consistent with Texas Education Agency requirements necessitated by school closings due to COVID-19.
Assignments in the gradebook will be frozen as of the end of the fourth six weeks on Feb. 14 and new grading policies began Feb. 18 with the fifth six weeks, the new policy states.
Students are to receive grades of P for passing; F for fail and I for incomplete.
A passing grade results from the student showcasing progress toward accomplishing the content specific daily activities by demonstrating learning, making progress toward content understanding or the student exhibits master of content and skills.
A failing grade results from incomplete work; no effort to complete work after several contacts from the teacher; no demonstration of learning according to activity specifications; or, not enough work completed to measure student understanding.
Students will receive an Incomplete for not picking up a packet; failure to login to start on-line assignment; failure to complete and turn in any assignments for each week of school closure or if the student was not in the district. An Incomplete is equivalent to a zero if the students does not complete work in the allotted time given for make-up, according to the new policy.
