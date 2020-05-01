Windy Autumn Guest, 56, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home conducted graveside services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Detroit Cemetery, with the Rev. Benny Dollins and the Rev. Larry Bridges officiating.
Windy, the daughter of David and Linda Kinley Dennington, was born on April 22, 1964, in Gary, Indiana.
She was employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Windy was a member of Blossom Church of God. She loved to sing, cook and sew.
On Dec. 2, 2004, she married Russell Burton Guest, and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Linda; and a sister, Kimberly Harrison.
Survivors include her children, Amanda Lorenzo and Shawn Armentrout; grandchildren, Gavin, Katelyn, Kieley, Vanessa, Eli and Ian; her father, David Dennington; two brothers, Jon Dennington and David Dennington; and two sisters,Tracie McKinney and Shirley Bonner; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
