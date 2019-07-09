BOGATA — The city will be the official host of New Xtreme Wrestling’s championship event Nov. 9.
City Council on Monday voted to approve the event for use of the Bogata Community Center, 206 2nd St. NW.
City secretary Jennifer Duffer said the group would set up its own show and concessions and a coat drive would be included with admission. Admission price and show details are still to be determined.
New Xtreme has previously approached City Council about its event, but the timing did not work out, Duffer said. In making its decision, the council referenced January 2017 meeting minutes in which the wrestling group described itself as “a drug- and alcohol-free Christian-based organization of pro wrestlers, both female and male, that set a positive example for young people of the community.”
The council tabled a proposal from local resident Scott Saint-John, who asked to buy a piece of property from the old nursing home and add it to his land, which adjoins the lot. Mayor Vincent Lum said he would visit Saint-John on Wednesday morning to assess and measure the property, and that Saint-John could come back to the council’s meeting next month for a final decision. Lum said he didn’t foresee any difficulty with the purchase or any reason to deny Saint-John’s request.
The council also voted to approve final water bill accounts and waterworks funds, and it disclosed a potential conflict of interest for councilmembers Kim Lindsey and Alice Perry to participate in a federal home program, per federal law. Councilors also heard a staff report from Bogata Police Chief David Short, who reported one possession of marijuana arrest, one missing person case, two thefts, nine reports of prowlers and seven written citations.
Bogata City Council meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 128 N. Main St.
