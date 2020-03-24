Good morning, Red River Valley!
This morning is likely to start off with some patchy fog, especially before 7 a.m. We'll see some clouds through mid-morning, but as a warm front lifts north of the region and a Pacific cold front moves in, winds will turn from the south to the west, ushering in warmer and drier air. That is likely to lead to gradual clearing as the high gets to 82 degrees. Expect a windy day with sustained wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts to 25 mph.
Mostly clear skies will dominate tonight as the low gets to about 52.
"The main theme through the end of the week will be the well above normal warmth for most of North and Central Texas. Thereafter, there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms on Friday into the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. At this time, the severe weather threat is unknown, but forecast models do suggest that sufficient shear and instability will be in place for organized storm modes," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion.
If you like it warm, this is your week. Have a great Tuesday!
