The wait for the 2019 football season is nearing a close, and this year’s Red River Valley Playbook has finally arrived.
This year’s local football magazine comes just in time before opening-day kickoff with several games slated for Friday night.
The magazine features new layout and design, in depth coverage and analysis of our 10 local football teams and several other features.
The 10 teams include the Paris Wildcats, North Lamar Panthers, Chisum Mustangs, Prairiland Patriots, Cooper Bulldogs, Rivercrest Rebels, Honey Grove Warriors, Clarksville Blue Tigers, Detroit Eagles and Hugo Buffaloes.
Each team has its own section in the magazine, which can be found in the magazine’s table of contents on page 6.
A special thanks goes out to the staff, football programs, advertisers and everyone else who helped make this magazine a reality. A copy of the RRV Playbook is available in today’s edition of The Paris News, or can be purchased at our office for $4.95.
Make sure to grab a copy and get ready for football.
The Hugo Buffaloes opens its season at Kingston at 7 p.m. Friday, while the remaining eight local games will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
The Paris Wildcats will play at Pleasant Grove, while the North Lamar Panthers compete at Pottsboro. Chisum hosts Rivercrest, while Prairiland welcomes DeKalb.
The Farmersville Farmers will square off with Cooper at Bulldog Stadium, while Honey Grove will hit the road to play at Bells. Clarksville will compete at Whitewright, and Detroit faces off against Trenton as the road team.
