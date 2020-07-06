The Rev. Perry Eugene Hart, age 75, of Mena, Arkansas died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Riverside Health Services in Arkoma, Oklahoma.
He was born on Friday, March 16, 1945, to the Rev. M.L. and Leatrice Katherine Baughn Hart in Blossom, Texas. But he always let you know that he was born AGAIN on Dec. 4, 1964.
At the age of 20, Perry entered the ministry. He served as youth pastor, evangelist, Senior pastor and had a prison ministry.
In 1981, he moved his family to Alaska to serve as a missionary to the various native people there for 16 years. He was adopted into the wolf clan by a Tlingit chief, Richard King.
In 1997, he moved to Mena, Arkansas to pastor Faith Center Ministry (now known as Canaanland) Church.
Perry's joy in life was serving the Lord. He always looked around for someone, (usually total strangers) hurting or in need, shared the Gospel with them, and prayed for them. He also found great joy in his family. Everything he did was done with his wife, children, and/or grandchildren in mind. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and pastor, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Perry is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Charles Hart.
Perry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sue Hart, of Mena; three sons, Joey Hart and wife, Kjari, of Fairbanks, Alaska, Brandon Hart, of Mena and Billy Hart, of Mena; three daughters, Dianna De La Garza and husband, Eddie, of Los Angeles, California, Julie Moe and husband, Mike, of Mena and Katherine Hart, of Mena; two brothers, Joe Hart and Ronnie Hart, of Detroit, Texas; two sisters, Delores Mitchell, of Detroit, Texas and Nina Delaney, of Hutchins, Texas; 22 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Bowser Family Funeral Home in Mena, Arkansas.
