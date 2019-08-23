It made this mother and grandmother proud to see my youngest daughter and my granddaughter appear Thursday night from a large screen before hundreds of people at Love Civic Center during a Texas Dream Center fundraising banquet.
The words they spoke, however, brought painful memories. My daughter, Kim Miller, married Eric Miller, her high school sweetheart, when the two were teenagers. But the couple failed to live happily ever after until recently.
Eric is now a recovered alcoholic. First a functioning alcoholic, in recent years he turned to drugs in his battle with panic attacks and an anxiety disorder. Thanks to the Texas Dream Center and its belief that only God can mend broken lives through the power of the Holy Spirit, Eric has been alcohol- and drug-free for more than two years.
He is now a Dream Center supervisor and has a passion for the Lord’s word and how His saving grace can change lives.
Last night, however, was not about Eric, although John and I are thankful for the husband he now is to our daughter, and the father he turned out to be for Lauren and Tate Miller, our grandchildren. I can’t fathom how hurtful those years must have been for his parents, Joe and Brenda Miller, and how much they are rejoicing in the return of their prodigal son. Praise the Lord.
Last night’s focus was more about what alcoholism and drug addiction does to families and how even a functioning alcoholic brings misery to those he loves. Lauren talked about a lost relationship with her dad throughout her early childhood well into her teenage years. Her father’s condition worsened her senior year in high school due to drug use, and she and her mother moved out of the home to distance themselves as their loved one hit rock bottom.
Quite an athlete during her days at Prairiland High School, it was hurtful to hear Lauren speak of how much she missed her dad at games her senior year. Before drugs consumed his life, Eric supported Lauren in all her athletic achievements, although an ice chest full of beer would always accompany him wherever he was.
To hear my daughter talk about her struggles to take care of all the bills on a teacher’s salary and do what she could to ensure her children had somewhat normal lives drew tears to this mother’s eyes. Those were hard years, she said, but she never lost faith that someday God would intervene and Eric would become the kind and loving person she saw in him from the start.
After the videos, which featured several families with similar experiences, Dream Center founder Ray Evers brought the families to the stage to talk about the change in their loved ones. Lauren talked about how happy she is to have her dad back in her life, and Kim confirmed that through the work of the Holy Spirit, her husband is now the man she knew he could be all along. She spoke of the many times she finds Eric, Tate and Lauren in Bible study, or in discussion about how Christians are to lead their lives.
Although hurtful to hear the ones you love publicly talk about their struggles, if their stories plant a seed of hope in someone’s life all will be worthwhile. These powerful stories of loss and recovery would not be possible without God’s intervention through the work at the Texas Dream Center.
For those who might be so led, financial support is always needed. Contributions can be made on-line at dreamcentertexas.com or by check or money order by mail to Texas Dream Center, P.O Box 348, Deport, Texas 75435. Contributions are tax deductible.
