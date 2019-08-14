Bulletin Board

THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, James Smith on Air Evac.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m., Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games; 3 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:30 a.m., AARP Driver Safety Course, RSVP, fee required; 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Detective Chris Bean will discuss local agencies for victim support.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Alzheimer’s Support Group ; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
AUG. 21
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
