Cloud cover and rain chances will increase today, especially this evening through the overnight into Tuesday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but the chance of heavy rain or severe weather threats will remain low today.

Low-level moisture should reach our region a bit later than in Dallas, so don't be surprised to see a sunny morning. Clouds should begin to roll in by afternoon, and rain chances spike to 60% tonight and remain there through Tuesday.

Early Week Rain Chances.jpg

Rain and thunderstorm chances return Monday night into Tuesday with the next storm system and moisture from the Gulf and Pacific gets transported into our area. Widespread rain is likely, especially along and east of the I-35 corridor. Multiple rounds of rainfall will be possible and may increase the flooding concern. Details will continue to be refined as new data becomes available.

Today's high will be around 77 degrees with winds from the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Tonight's low is forecast in the low 60s, making it one of the warmest nights of the week. 

Enjoy the sun and your Columbus Day morning, and make plans to stay dry once the rain starts falling. 

 

