Couple turns themselves in to police
Randy Thomas Cornelius, 65, and Vicki Lynn Cornelius, 58, both of Paris, turned themselves in at the police department and were arrested. Both had outstanding warrants charging them with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal neglect. The warrants stemmed from an investigation in August 2019 where a child had been left inside a vehicle for an extended period of time, police said.
The two were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where they remained this morning on $5,000 bond for each of them.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested 5 people on Wednesday.
